Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) campaign released an ad on Monday describing her as "more conservative" than ancient ruler Attila the Hun, who is depicted grunting orders to "fight China," "attack big government" and "eliminate the liberal scribes."

The state of play: Loeffler, a millionaire GOP donor who was appointed to her seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last year, is up against Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) and 19 other candidates in a November special election.

Loeffler's campaign once tried to appeal to wavering moderates and independents in metro Atlanta’s suburbs, but has now gone all-in on conservative positions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The ad touts Loeffler's "100% Trump voting record."

