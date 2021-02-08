Clubhouse has become social media's newest darling, eschewing text and visuals for an audio-only experience whereby users can hear discussions on a multitude of topics, plus even the occasional 40-person Broadway musical performance.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper into what Clubhouse is, why it matters and where social media goes from here, with Katie Stanton, an early Clubhouse investor whose resume includes time at Twitter, Google and the Obama White House.