Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Katie Stanton on the rise of Clubhouse

Clubhouse has become social media's newest darling, eschewing text and visuals for an audio-only experience whereby users can hear discussions on a multitude of topics, plus even the occasional 40-person Broadway musical performance.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper into what Clubhouse is, why it matters and where social media goes from here, with Katie Stanton, an early Clubhouse investor whose resume includes time at Twitter, Google and the Obama White House.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: South Africa vaccine pause shows how variants could derail pandemic progress — About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: The vaccines have shattered expectations.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: Biden on school closures: "It is a national emergency" — The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Social media: Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation.
  6. Sports: Super Bowl parties, post-game celebrations risk COVID spike.
Go deeper (1 min. read)
Kadia Goba
Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers, Trump legal team trade briefs ahead of trial

Former President Trump on Jan. 6. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Trump's legal team filed a brief on Monday condemning his impeachment as “political theater," as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell closed in on an agreement setting the parameters for the historic trial kicking off Tuesday.

The state of play: Impeachment managers and Trump's attorneys will debate the issue of constitutionality of the trial on Tuesday, which the Senate will then vote on at a simple majority threshold.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation

Photo illustration: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook says it will take tougher action during the pandemic against claims that vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccination, are not effective or safe.

Why it matters: It's a partial reversal from Facebook's previous position on vaccine misinformation. In September, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company wouldn't target anti-vaccination posts the same way it has aggressively cracked down on COVID misinformation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)