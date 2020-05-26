Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, announced on Twitter Tuesday that she is returning to work after contracting the coronavirus earlier this month, saying she has tested negative for the virus three times.

Why it matters: Miller's illness sparked fears that Pence or President Trump could have been exposed to the virus, as she is in close contact with both men.

Top health officials Anthony Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield and FDA commissioner Stephan Hahn all self-isolated after possible exposure to Miller.

Pence and Trump declined to do so because they are frequently tested for the virus. The White House implemented a new policy after Miller's positive test that required West Wing staff to wear face masks.

What she's saying: "Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests," Miller tweeted. "Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness"