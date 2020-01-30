Twitter suspended Thursday the account of far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins, who President Trump has occasionally retweeted, The Independent reports.

The state of play: Hopkins built a media persona around making extreme Islamophobic and racist comments. The decision to lock her account, which Twitter said was due to a violation of its hateful conduct policy, came after Channel 4 host and anti-racism campaigner Rachel Riley met with representatives from the social media giant to advocate for her ban from the platform.

