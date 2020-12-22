Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Katie Hill sues ex-husband, Daily Mail, RedState over "nonconsensual porn"

Former Rep. Katie Hill. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Former Rep. Katie Hill is suing her ex-husband and the owners of the Daily Mail and conservative blog RedState, alleging they distributed “nonconsensual porn” by publishing nude photos of her without her consent, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: Hill resigned from Congress in 2019 after the publication of nude photos and stories about her personal life, and amid an ethics probe into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Details: The lawsuit accuses Hill's ex-husband of releasing private information, text messages and photos as "a revenge vendetta" against her, per NBC News.

  • The suit names Salem Media Group Inc., Mail Media, Inc., Jennifer Van Laar, the deputy managing editor of RedState, and Joseph Messina, the host of "The Real Side" Radio Show, among others as defendants.
  • It argues that the First Amendment does not give outlets the right to “sexually degrade and expose public officials.”

The big picture: Hill filed the suit in Los Angeles two weeks after a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Kenny Heslep, her ex-husband.

  • She said she had feared for her life in their 15 years together and alleged that he had choked her unconscious and threatened her with firearms, among other acts of violence, per NBC News.
  • Three days after the restraining order was approved, the Daily Mail published a nude photo of Hill that had been taken by Heslep.
  • Salem Media Group Inc. and Mail Media, Inc. did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Elected in 2018, Hill represented California’s 25th district in northern Los Angeles County. She resigned after the House launched an ethics investigation into the allegations of her improper relationship with a congressional staffer.

  • She admitted to a "consensual" but "inappropriate" relationship with someone on her campaign but denied having an affair with a congressional staffer, per NBC News.

Go deeper: Hill feared for her life after allegations of improper staff relationship

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Biden says our "darkest days" are ahead of us — What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K.
  2. Vaccine: Fauci, Azar and other top health officials publicly receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineBioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx says she will retire Congress passes massive coronavirus relief and government spending package.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Finally, some optimism about COVID.
  5. World: Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months — EU recommends member states lift blanket ban on travel from U.K. over new virus variant.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
38 mins ago - World

Scoop: DHS to issue China data security warning to U.S. businesses

Photo: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security is set to issue an advisory to U.S. businesses, warning them of data security risks associated with using communications equipment and services from China-linked companies.

The big picture: The advisory comes as the Trump administration makes a final push on China, highlighting the administration's emphasis on the risks posed by the close relationship between some Chinese companies and the Chinese government.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Israel's government collapses, with yet another election due in March

Netanyahu at an election rally in 2019. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israel’s power-sharing government collapsed on Tuesday, only seven months after it was formed, putting Israel on course for its fourth elections in two years.

Why it matters: The government was formed by two rivals — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz — to end a political stalemate, but it was totally dysfunctional. Its collapse means Gantz will not rotate in as prime minister next November, as the two had agreed in their coalition deal.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow