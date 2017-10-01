 Kasich: If GOP "can't be fixed," I can't support it - Axios
Kasich: If GOP "can't be fixed," I can't support it

"If the party can't be fixed ... I'm not going to be able to support the party. Period. That's the end of it ... But have I given up? No," Ohio Gov. John Kasich said to CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday.

The bottom line: Kasich has been one of President Trump's most vocal opponents within the party, and some point to him as a likely primary challenger in 2020. But Kasich seems to be toying with the idea of leaving the GOP entirely — though he said for now he remains committed to trying to change it from within.

Recovery progresses slowly in Puerto Rico

Buildings surrounded by floodwater in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Ramon Espinosa / AP

Eleven days after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, essential supplies are moving slowly to remote areas and most of the island is still months away from getting power.

"This is the most logistically challenging event the United States has ever seen ... This response demands far more than what FEMA can do," FEMA director Brock Long said on Fox News Sunday, calling on the private sector to step up relief efforts. "We've got a long way to go," he said.

The state of recovery: FEMA has set up 11 regional aid centers and distributed 2 million meals and 2.5 million liters of water around the island through those outposts, but the federal agency is struggling to meet the demand for supplies for the millions who live outside the capital. Blocked roadways continue to slow the distribution of resources from the port of San Juan, and where supplies have been distributed, people are spending most of their time standing in long lines to get access.

  • 95% of the island is without power, and repairing the power grid is proving to be Puerto Rico's biggest challenge. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz told ABC restoring power "has an immediate effect on [Puerto Rico's] ability to recover financially," but officials still say power lines may be down for 6 months.
  • Per Gov. Ricardo Rossello's office, 33% of the island has cell service and 47% has running water as of Saturday.
  • Long said on Fox that more than half of Puerto Rico's grocery stores and 300 pharmacies are "beginning to operate at a baseline level."
  • Rescue crews are continuing to monitor old dams, namely the Guajataca, and evacuating tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans who live downstream of them, as additional rainfall weakens the hurricane-damaged infrastructure. Evacuations were ongoing as of Saturday, Long said on ABC's This Week.
  • Rossello announced on Twitter that the government is waiving rent for public housing until January 2018.
  • 10,000 Puerto Ricans remain in shelters as of Saturday.
  • 16 people have died so far as a result of Hurricane Maria, and more deaths are expected. But the death toll is considerably lower than that of other disasters of the same scale. Katrina took 1,800 lives total.
Trump v. Trump admin on foreign policy

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

President Trump's public order to Secretary of State Tillerson to stop seeking dialogue with North Korea — just a day after Tillerson confirmed talks were taking place — follows a pattern noted by Tony Blinken, a top State Dept. official under Barack Obama, in a NY Times op-ed one month ago.

The bottom line: A series of highly significant foreign policy pronouncements have been almost instantaneously undermined as Trump and his top officials contradict one another.

Blinken writes...

  • "Mr. Trump threatens to make South Korea pay for missile defense and seems to invite Seoul and Tokyo to build their own nuclear arsenals; Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis jumps in to say never mind.
  • "Secretary of State Rex Tillerson seeks to calm the crisis between Saudi Arabia and Qatar; Mr. Trump's tweets embolden the Saudis to double down in the feud.
  • "Mr. Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Mr. Mattis and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., advocate preserving the nuclear agreement with Iran; Mr. Trump scolds, 'If it was up to me, I would have had them noncompliant 180 days ago.'
  • "Mr. Trump calls for banning transgender people from the military; an array of senior Pentagon officials, including General Dunford, say the policy remains unchanged. When Mr. Trump finally issues a formal order weeks later, Mr. Mattis says it will require further study to implement.
  • "Mr. Pence, in the Baltics, praises tough new congressionally mandated sanctions; Mr. Trump tweets that the sanctions will send United States-Russia relations to 'an all-time & very dangerous low.'
  • "Thomas Bossert, the president's chief counterterrorism adviser, and other senior national security advisers back the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia sought to influence the election in Mr. Trump's favor. Mr. Trump equivocates: 'Well I think it was Russia, and I think it could have been other people and other countries.'
Blinken's conclusion: "Some read into these disconnects an elaborate good-cop, bad-cop routine. But the evidence suggests that Mr. Trump is actually a rogue cop, ignoring or remaining ignorant of his administration's policies. "
Our thought bubble: Trump's tweets were extraordinary for more than just their tone ("save your energy Rex") — allies and adversaries alike will soon have no idea who or what to believe.

Go Deeper: For an idea of how such comments will play in Pyongyang, check out Evan Osnos' excellent dispatch in the New Yorker.

One in five reporters lives in NY, DC or LA

Bob Schieffer on Face the Nation

Bob Schieffer, the longtime CBS News correspondent, appeared on "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss his new book, titled "Overload." The interview included a striking fact about how news has changed in the digital age:
"In 2004, one out of every eight reporters lived in NY, DC or LA. Today, it's one in five."
Why it matters: As Schieffer points out, much of the country isn't getting any local news they can trust and as a result is turning to Facebook and other sources for information.
"We've never been through anything like this probably since the invention of the printing press. You know we talk about the invention of the printing press — how it improved literacy, it caused the reformation, the counter-reformation — but there was also 30 years of religious wars that followed the printing press and it took about three decades for the world to reach equilibrium. We're at the very beginning of what's going on now in this digital age that's taken the place of print. It's affected nothing more than the way we get the news."

Senior citizens working in record numbers

An employee at the Citrus County Resource Center in Florida. Photo: John Raoux / AP

"The new reality of old age in America," from a series by the WashPost's Mary Jordan and Kevin Sullivan, "The Forgotten":

  • "People are living longer, more expensive lives, often without much of a safety net. As a result, record numbers of Americans older than 65 are working — now nearly 1 in 5."
  • "Today, 9 million senior citizens work, compared with 4 million in 2000."
  • Why it matters: "Polls show that most older people are more worried about running out of money than dying."
Ballot count underway in Catalonia after 761 injured in clashes

Civil guards clear people away from the entrance of a sports center, assigned to be a referendum polling station by the Catalan government in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Photo: Francisco Seco / AP

Polls have closed in Catalonia, the northeastern province of Spain which went ahead with an independence referendum declared illegal by the central Spanish government in Madrid, and the ballot count is underway. Clashes between Catalan voters and police officers turned violent and 460 people, including 12 officers, sustained injuries, the Washington Post reports.

The state of play: Police entered some polling stations and reportedly fired rubber bullets at protesters in Barcelona, the region's capital, but more than 70% of stations remained open into the late afternoon, per officials.

Go Deeper: The clashes, in photos.

From the scene:

  • "At one voting station in Barcelona, in the Joan Miro school, applause broke out Sunday night after 8 p.m. as it was announced that voting had ended ...The 'yes' pile was many times bigger than the 'no' pile." — AP
  • "'Police brutality will shame forever the Spanish state,' independence-minded Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said as crowds cheered." — TIME
  • "The people seen in videos being hit, kicked and thrown around by police included elderly people with their dogs, young girls and regular citizens of all stripes." — TIME
  • "Electoral volunteers at polling centers... are unable to access census data because the website that hosted it is down, while internet service has been cut in some of the stations." — AP
  • "Technicians are working to set up new domains for the website where electoral managers need to register polling data." — AP
  • "They are relying on privately printed ballots, after millions of them were seized earlier this month by the police. To prevent a shutdown, the Catalan government changed the voting rules an hour before poll stations were due to open on Sunday, allowing Catalans to cast a ballot in any poll station, whether registered there or not."
  • "Overnight, Catalans had used tractors to block police access to some rural municipalities so that the vote could go on..." — NYT
  • "In other places, residents simply removed the doors of polling stations to ensure the police couldn't bolt them on Sunday." — NYT

The big picture from the NYT: "Catalans are voting not only without backing from Madrid, but also without any sign of support from the European Union or other important players in the international community, and in makeshift conditions, using a disputed census as the voting list."

Be smart: The aggressive tacts being used by police are unlikely to make people less inclined to support independence.

Trump's two "red lines" on taxes

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told CNN's Jake Tapper that President Trump has two "red lines" in his tax reform plan, which critics say will primarily benefit the wealthy:

  1. The middle class "will pay less and it will be easier for them to pay ... One of the things that's been lost in this debate is 90% of American families, not businesses, but families, pay someone else to do their taxes."
  2. "That corporate rate has got to come down. The corporate rate has to be, I think right now number is 20% ... That's the change that encourages businesses to come back from overseas.
Zuckerberg asks for forgiveness in Yom Kippur message

Mark Zuckerberg posted a message in response to Facebook's role in the 2016 election. Photo: Eric Risberg / AP

Mark Zuckerberg posts a message that refers to use of Facebook in last year's election:

Tonight concludes Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews when we reflect on the past year and ask forgiveness for our mistakes. For those I hurt this year, I ask forgiveness and I will try to be better.

For the ways my work was used to divide people rather than bring us together, I ask forgiveness and I will work to do better. May we all be better in the year ahead, and may you all be inscribed in the book of life.

Go deeper: How Russians use social media to divide Americans

On the ground in Puerto Rico, shock over slow response

Marta Sostre Vazquez reacts as she wades into the San Lorenzo Morovis River with her family on Wednesday after a bridge was swept away. The family was returning to their home after visiting family on the other side. Photo: Gerald Herbert / AP

"I was stunned as I walked through the darkened and humid arrivals terminal at San Juan's International Airport two days after Hurricane Maria blasted its way across Puerto Rico," AP's Chris Gillette writes in a "Reporter's Notebook":

"It was quiet. No military air traffic control units on the tarmac directing planeloads of aid supplies, no bustling command center sending convoys of trucks to hard-hit areas."

  • "I covered Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the Haiti earthquake of 2010, among many natural disasters over the course of 30 years in journalism."
  • "Disasters on the scale of Hurricane Maria are usually marked by the inspiring sight of thousands of military and federal emergency personnel flooding into the affected area. Navy ships offshore, dozens of helicopters and cargo planes flying overhead, military convoys heading into affected areas."
  • "Twenty-thousand troops were sent into New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina flooded the city and surrounding areas. Thousands of foreign aid workers rushed into Haiti after the earthquake there leveled Port-Au-Prince, the capital. Within three days of that quake, the U.S. had dispatched some half-dozen ships and 5,500 soldiers and Marines.
  • "In San Juan on Sept. 22, the only sign of relief efforts were beleaguered Puerto Rican government employees struggling to address the multitude of problems confronting the devastated island, while coping with their own losses from the storm."

Go deeper ... Fascinating N.Y. Times photos and gritty reporting, "Enduring a Day of Misery in Puerto Rico's Ruins: 24 Hours of Despair And Determination On a Battered Island."

San Juan mayor says she'd meet with Trump

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said to ABC's This Week, "of course" she'd be willing to meet with President Trump during his planned visit to Puerto Rico Tuesday, despite criticism from the president and other administration officials. Trump tweeted Saturday that Cruz is showing "poor leadership" in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

From Cruz's interview:

  • On bureaucracy slowing down recovery efforts: "I've been quite complimentary of the people from HHS and FEMA. Their heart is in the right place, but we have to cut the red tape."
  • On Puerto Rico's $73 billion debt: "Let us not talk about the debt; let us not the cost of reconstruction. Let us just talk about saving lives right now."
  • On Puerto Rico's power lines: Restoring the power grid "has an immediate effect on our ability to recover financially."
Criticisms against Cruz:
  • From Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, on NBC's Meet the Press: "When the president gets attacked, he attacks back ... I think the mayor's comments were unfair given what the federal government has done."
  • From FEMA director Brock Long, on Fox News Sunday: "We can choose to look at what the mayor spouts off ... or we can also choose to see what's actually being done." Long criticized Cruz for not visiting the FEMA coordination center in San Juan. Long added, "I believe the Puerto Ricans are pulling their weight."
  • From White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, on CNN's State of the Union: "It's unfortunate that the ... San Juan Mayor has gone against the grain. We'd love to have her on the team."
Scoop: Homeland security adviser pushes upbeat PR campaign for Puerto Rico

Tom Bossert. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump digs in this morning, tweeting: "We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates, ... people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military."

In contrast to dire reports from the island, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert sent West Wing colleagues an unusually upbeat update — leaked to Axios — that points to a rapid recovery no one on the ground is witnessing.

Bossert, back from a trip to Puerto Rico earlier in the week, says it's "still an urgent situation," but that the administration has "a strong ground game in place on the island with military leadership":

  • "I hope to turn the corner on our public communications ... I recommend that [this weekend] we use the general theme of supporting the governor and standing with the people of Puerto Rico to get them food, water, shelter and emergency medical care."
  • "Monday and Tuesday we can pivot hopefully to a theme of stabilizing as we address temporary housing and sustaining the flow of commodities and basic government services, including temporary power. After that we focus on restoration of basic services throughout next week and next weekend."
  • "Then we start a theme of recovery planning for the bright future that lies ahead for Puerto Rico. Planned hits, tweets, tv bookings and other work will limit the need for reactionary efforts."
  • "The storm caused these problems, not our response to it. We have pushed about as much stuff and people through a tiny hole in as short a timeframe as possible."
  • Full text here.

The White House's sunny plan comes as TV reports "increasingly echo those after Katrina a dozen years ago in sounding the alarm for a desperate population frustrated by the pace of relief efforts," AP's David Bauder points out:

  • "The words were blunt by the usually easygoing Bill Weir on CNN: 'This is a humanitarian crisis the likes of which we have not seen for a long time.'"
  • "With each day, reporters are questioning the effectiveness of relief efforts that U.S. officials say are going well. Several news organizations showed truckloads of emergency supplies sitting in a port because drivers couldn't be located to distribute them."
  • "NBC's Gadi Schwartz told Rachel Maddow of hundreds of officials milling around an air conditioned convention center, seemingly unsure what to do."
  • CBS News' David Begnaud, who has been in Puerto Rico since before Maria hit on Sept. 20: "I'm tired of going to press conferences where officials give credit to other officials for being involved."
  • Begnaud and CNN's Leyla Santiago "both said they receive hundreds of messages a day from people on the mainland, asking them to check on relatives."

Be smart: President Trump's tweets blame Puerto Rico for its straits (WashPost lead story: "Trump's newest target? A mayor" ... L.A. Times lead story: "Trump lashes out at Puerto Ricans"), and try to undermine skeptical coverage ("Because of #FakeNews my people are not getting the credit they deserve for doing a great job").

  • But having failed to bank credibility of his own, Trump looks out of touch as he heads to Puerto Rico on Tuesday.
Trump slams "politically motivated ingrates" in Puerto Rico

The president's latest tweets:

The "ingrates" tweet is an apparent reference to the mayor of San Juan, who begged the Trump administration for help and questioned the speed and intensity of the response. Yesterday, Trump tweeted: "Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan... they want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

