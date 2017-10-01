Kasich: If GOP "can't be fixed," I can't support it

"If the party can't be fixed ... I'm not going to be able to support the party. Period. That's the end of it ... But have I given up? No," Ohio Gov. John Kasich said to CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday.

The bottom line: Kasich has been one of President Trump's most vocal opponents within the party, and some point to him as a likely primary challenger in 2020. But Kasich seems to be toying with the idea of leaving the GOP entirely — though he said for now he remains committed to trying to change it from within.