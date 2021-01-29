Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Karin Housley weighing run for Minnesota governor

Karin Housley conceding her Senate race in 2018. Photo: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Former U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley is the latest Republican to acknowledge she's considering a run against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz next year.

What she's saying: "We're talking about it," Housley, a state senator from St. Mary's Point, confirmed to Axios. "We haven't completely ruled it out."

  • Flashback: Housley lost her 2018 Senate bid by 11 points to now-U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D).

The big picture: Axios also checked in with other GOPers speculated to be considering jumping in ...

  • State Senate Leader Paul Gazelka won't make a final decision until the state budget is done: “Ask me in the summer."
  • Former Sen. Scott Jensen is "strongly considering" it and expects to decide in the next three months.
  • U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber told WCCO he's focused on Congress but "keeping all options open." His campaign said that's still the case.
  • Former Viking Matt Birk, said to be considering a run more seriously than in years past, declined to comment.
  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell won't decide until his fight to prove his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud is resolved.

Wild card: Some speculate that state Sen. Tom Bakk, a former DFL leader who left the party, could run as an independent. But the Iron Ranger says he's not even sure if he'll run for Senate again.

  • "Who knows?" Bakk told Torey, adding that undergoing open heart surgery, as he did last year, "makes you think about how long you want to keep working."
  • But Bakk, who ran in the 2010 DFL primary, thinks there's a path for someone to run as an independent.
  • "All of this really tough rhetoric, both sides retreating to the base, is leaving a pretty gaping hole for someone that wants to try running down the middle."

Worth noting: While he's expected to run for a second term, Walz hasn't announced a re-election bid. He told Torey he's focused on the pandemic and will make his decision later.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Jan 28, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

The mad dash for COVID vaccines among Minnesota seniors

Data: Minnesota Department of Health; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

Minnesota's system for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for citizens 65 and older again saw extraordinary demand this week.

By the numbers: More than 226,000 seniors entered the lottery for one of just 9,425 doses available at state pilot sites this week, MDH told Axios.

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
Jan 28, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Eric Dayton has no plans to bring back Minneapolis' beloved Bachelor Farmer

Photo: The Bachelor Farmer/Facebook

The closure of The Bachelor Farmer and its basement Marvel Bar last April was widely mourned as a major blow to the Twin Cities restaurant scene.

What's happening: Nearly nine months later, Eric Dayton, who owned the haunts with his brother Andrew, said he is staying on the sidelines when it comes to restaurant projects.

"I have incredible respect and admiration for friends in that industry who are navigating unprecedented challenges. I think many of them are going to make it to the other side ... but that’s not an industry that we’re focused on right now."
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Making sense of the GameStop circus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's probably fair to say that Thursday was one of the crazier days in the history of financial news.

What happened: Robinhood, which has become synonymous with retail trading and the parabolic rise of stocks like GameStop and Tesla, shut down the ability of its users to buy (but not to sell) some of the platform's most popular names.

