Former U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley is the latest Republican to acknowledge she's considering a run against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz next year.

What she's saying: "We're talking about it," Housley, a state senator from St. Mary's Point, confirmed to Axios. "We haven't completely ruled it out."

Flashback: Housley lost her 2018 Senate bid by 11 points to now-U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D).

The big picture: Axios also checked in with other GOPers speculated to be considering jumping in ...

State Senate Leader Paul Gazelka won't make a final decision until the state budget is done: “Ask me in the summer."

won't make a final decision until the state budget is done: “Ask me in the summer." Former Sen. Scott Jensen is "strongly considering" it and expects to decide in the next three months.

is "strongly considering" it and expects to decide in the next three months. U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber told WCCO he's focused on Congress but "keeping all options open." His campaign said that's still the case.

told WCCO he's focused on Congress but "keeping all options open." His campaign said that's still the case. Former Viking Matt Birk, said to be considering a run more seriously than in years past, declined to comment.

said to be considering a run more seriously than in years past, declined to comment. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell won't decide until his fight to prove his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud is resolved.

Wild card: Some speculate that state Sen. Tom Bakk, a former DFL leader who left the party, could run as an independent. But the Iron Ranger says he's not even sure if he'll run for Senate again.

"Who knows?" Bakk told Torey, adding that undergoing open heart surgery, as he did last year, "makes you think about how long you want to keep working."

But Bakk, who ran in the 2010 DFL primary, thinks there's a path for someone to run as an independent.

"All of this really tough rhetoric, both sides retreating to the base, is leaving a pretty gaping hole for someone that wants to try running down the middle."

Worth noting: While he's expected to run for a second term, Walz hasn't announced a re-election bid. He told Torey he's focused on the pandemic and will make his decision later.

