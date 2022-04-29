Kansas legislators uphold governor's veto of trans athlete ban

Kansas legislators upheld Gov. Laura Kelly's (D) veto of a transgender athlete ban on Thursday after the state House failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed to override it.

Why it matters: The bill is one of dozens being legislated across the country as Republican lawmakers move to prohibit trans women and girls from participating in school sports teams that align with their gender identity.

"Compassion wins today," Kansas state Rep. Brandon Woodard (D), one of the state’s first out gay legislators, tweeted after the House vote.

Worth noting: The state House also voted to uphold Kelly's veto of legislation that would allow parents to challenge school material that "impairs the parent’s firmly held beliefs, values or principles."

The state Senate had voted to override both vetos earlier this week.

The big picture: The House vote comes days after GOP state Rep. Cheryl Helmer faced backlash for saying she does not "appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol" in an email about the trans athlete ban, the Topeka Capitol-Journal reports.