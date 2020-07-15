Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins charged with voter fraud

Rep. Steve Watkins (R-Kan.) has been charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor relating to an investigation into whether he illegally voted in a 2019 municipal election, The Kansas City Star reports.

The state of play: Watkins, a first-term congressman, was first investigated by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office after allegations arose that he listed a UPS store in Topeka as his registration address to vote in the 2019 municipal election.

That investigation was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to local media outlet KSNT.

Watkins has been charged with:

Interference with law enforcement by providing false information;

Voting without being qualified;

Unlawful advance voting;

Failing to notify the DMV of change of address.

Worth noting: Watkins is up for re-election, and the charges were announced the same day as he takes the stage for a Republican primary debate.

Axios has reached out to Watkin's office, but they did not respond to a request for comment.