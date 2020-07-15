Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins charged with voter fraud

Rep. Steve Watkins. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Rep. Steve Watkins (R-Kan.) has been charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor relating to an investigation into whether he illegally voted in a 2019 municipal election, The Kansas City Star reports.
The state of play: Watkins, a first-term congressman, was first investigated by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office after allegations arose that he listed a UPS store in Topeka as his registration address to vote in the 2019 municipal election.
- That investigation was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to local media outlet KSNT.
Watkins has been charged with:
- Interference with law enforcement by providing false information;
- Voting without being qualified;
- Unlawful advance voting;
- Failing to notify the DMV of change of address.
Worth noting: Watkins is up for re-election, and the charges were announced the same day as he takes the stage for a Republican primary debate.
Axios has reached out to Watkin's office, but they did not respond to a request for comment.