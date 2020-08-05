Roger Marshall wins Republican Senate nomination in Kansas primary

Rep. Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican Senate primary on Tuesday evening, beating former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and a slew of other candidates, AP reports.

Why it matters: Following GOP Sen. Pat Roberts' retirement announcement, some Republicans worry that if Kobach won the primary it would endanger the party's chances of keeping the seat and maintaining a majority in the Senate.

What's next: Marshall will face off against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier — who won the Democratic primary Tuesday — in the general election.