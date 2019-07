Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) pitched her new 2020 plan to invest $100 billion in black homeownership at Essence Fest in New Orleans on Saturday in an effort to close the racial wealth gap and eliminate racial disparities in U.S. homeownership rates.

The big picture: Harris and other 2020 candidates attended 25th annual Essence Fest to pitch themselves to black female voters, ABC News reports. The event is hosted by Essence Magazine — a monthly publication that caters to black women.