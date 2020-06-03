Kamala Harris says protests "must make meaningful change"

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) called upon Americans to "make meaningful change" as a result of the nationwide protests against police violence and systemic racism in an op-ed published Wednesday by the Los Angeles Sentinel, the city's black-owned newspaper.

Why it matters: The former California attorney general — one of just 10 black members to ever serve in the Senate — is considered a leading choice to become Joe Biden's vice presidential pick.

She called for concrete reforms to policing and said she is working alongside Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) "to address police brutality at the federal level."

Harris called for a ban on tactics like chokeholds, and legislation to ensure district attorneys aren't forced to investigate police colleagues amid potential conflicts of interests.

She also called for the Justice Department to investigate police patterns and practices, like it had under the Obama administration

What she's saying: "America’s wounds, our wounds, are raw. They are on full display for everyone to see. And they are deepened by [President] Trump’s inability to show empathy and understanding. They are deepened by law enforcement using tear gas in the middle of a pandemic from a respiratory illness," she wrote