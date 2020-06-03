21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris says protests "must make meaningful change"

Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) called upon Americans to "make meaningful change" as a result of the nationwide protests against police violence and systemic racism in an op-ed published Wednesday by the Los Angeles Sentinel, the city's black-owned newspaper.

Why it matters: The former California attorney general — one of just 10 black members to ever serve in the Senate — is considered a leading choice to become Joe Biden's vice presidential pick.

  • She called for concrete reforms to policing and said she is working alongside Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) "to address police brutality at the federal level."
  • Harris called for a ban on tactics like chokeholds, and legislation to ensure district attorneys aren't forced to investigate police colleagues amid potential conflicts of interests.
  • She also called for the Justice Department to investigate police patterns and practices, like it had under the Obama administration

What she's saying: "America’s wounds, our wounds, are raw. They are on full display for everyone to see. And they are deepened by [President] Trump’s inability to show empathy and understanding. They are deepened by law enforcement using tear gas in the middle of a pandemic from a respiratory illness," she wrote

  • "Our country can no longer accept the status quo where black people are treated as less than human. Where we have two systems of justice — one for the privileged and one for everyone else. And where leaders fail to make changes that honor our humanity."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Esper catches White House off guard with opposition to military use, photo op

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a press briefing Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that permits the president to use active-duty troops on U.S. soil, in order to quell protests against racial injustice.

Why it matters: President Trump threatened this week to deploy military forces if state and local governments aren't able to squash violent protests. Axios reported on Wednesday that Trump is backing off the idea for now, but that he hasn't ruled it out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
57 mins ago - World

Chinese coronavirus test maker agreed to build a Xinjiang gene bank

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A leading Chinese gene sequencing and biomedical firm that said it would build a gene bank in Xinjiang is supplying coronavirus tests around the world.

Why it matters: U.S. officials are worried that widespread coronavirus testing may provide an opportunity for state-connected companies to compile massive DNA databases for research as well as genetics-based surveillance.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
57 mins ago - World

Trump administration to ban Chinese airlines from flying to U.S.

An Air China aircraft landing in New York City in January 2020. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Chinese passenger airlines will be banned from flying to the United States starting June 16.

Why it matters: Heated tensions between Washington and Beijing are now beginning to impact the airline industry, as the DOT has accused the Chinese government of preventing U.S. airlines from resuming flights to China after suspending them earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow