Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, plans to leave his private law practice by Inauguration Day, AP reports.

Why it matters: With Emhoff set to become the first-ever second gentleman, his departure from the law firm, DLA Piper, to support his wife and focus on his role at the White House is unprecedented.

What they're saying: A Biden campaign spokesperson told Axios that Emhoff, 56, "will transition his client practice and sever all ties with DLA Piper before Inauguration Day."

"He has been on a leave of absence from his law firm and completely focused on supporting the Biden-Harris campaign since Kamala Harris joined the ticket, and he is not resuming his private law practice at the firm."

Worth noting: Emhoff's decision demonstrates how the Biden administration will try to avoid potential ethical issues, according to AP.