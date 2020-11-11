Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, to exit law firm

Doug Emhoff and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, plans to leave his private law practice by Inauguration Day, AP reports.

Why it matters: With Emhoff set to become the first-ever second gentleman, his departure from the law firm, DLA Piper, to support his wife and focus on his role at the White House is unprecedented.

What they're saying: A Biden campaign spokesperson told Axios that Emhoff, 56, "will transition his client practice and sever all ties with DLA Piper before Inauguration Day."

  • "He has been on a leave of absence from his law firm and completely focused on supporting the Biden-Harris campaign since Kamala Harris joined the ticket, and he is not resuming his private law practice at the firm."

Worth noting: Emhoff's decision demonstrates how the Biden administration will try to avoid potential ethical issues, according to AP.

  • DLA Piper has lobbied the federal government on behalf of clients such as Comcast, Raytheon and the Puerto Rican government.
  • Emhoff worked as an entertainment lawyer in southern California and is not a lobbyist.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring.
  2. States: Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases.
  3. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  4. World: E.U. purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Divisive Pentagon hire may rush troop withdrawals before Trump's exit

President Trump. Photo: Jim Watson / Getty Images

President Trump's newly installed acting Pentagon chief is bringing on a senior adviser in a sign the administration wants to accelerate the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Middle East before the end of his presidency in January, three people familiar with the move told Axios.

Why it matters: A senior administration official says a wave of firings at the Pentagon and the hiring of Ret. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor is in part a settling of Trump's personal scores — but senior White House officials also have made clear "they want them more publicly to talk about getting out of Afghanistan by the end of the year."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The latest: Trump's Alaska win

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

President Trump has defeated President-elect Joe Biden in Alaska, AP projected on Wednesday.

The latest: The state's three electoral votes for Trump do not alter the outcome of the election. Trump has not yet conceded after Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to capture the presidency.

