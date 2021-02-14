Sign up for our daily briefing

Vice President Harris to "Axios on HBO": Trump left no COVID plan

Mike Allen, author of AM

Vice President Harris told me in a backstage conversation for "Axios on HBO" that the Trump administration had "no stockpile" of vaccines upon leaving office.

The big picture: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out," Harris told me at the White House after leading a virtual COVID event with African-American mayors.

  • "In many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that's been raging for almost an entire year."

Harris said she constantly pushes her team on the question: "Can we do more? Where is there capacity to do more?"

  • "The suffering," she said, "is so immense in terms of both the public health crisis, the number of people who have died, the number of people who've contracted it, and the economic crisis."
  • "So we are in the midst of a hurricane that is still raging, which requires us — each one of us who's in a position of leadership — to ask constantly, 'Are we doing enough?'"
  • "We've got to figure out a way — that has to be our standard. Our standard has to be: 'Everything is possible, but we're going to have to work like heck to get it done.' Which means ... no patience for delay, no patience for, 'It can't be done.' You know, that's how I feel about it."

Asked what her signature issue will be, Harris said with laughter: "Making sure Joe Biden is a success."

  • I asked her with the trademark question of the late New York Mayor Ed Koch: "How'm I doing? "
  • "It's three weeks in," Harris replied with a laugh. "Give me a break!"

As Harris left, I asked her if her predecessor, Vice President Mike Pence, had left her a note.

  • She said he had, but left the details as a cliffhanger.
  • I'm told that Pence left the note in the Vice President’s West Wing office. It was Midwestern friendly: He said it had been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the job — and wished Harris the best for her own success.
Go deeper

Axios
10 hours ago - Health

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews NIAID director Anthony Fauci

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO”, Axios managing editor Margaret Talev interviews NIAID director Anthony Fauci about vaccine distribution and the federal response to the virus.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 14 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

The problem with vaccine patents

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Open-source the vaccines. That's the message being sent by the People's Vaccine Alliance, a coalition that includes Amnesty International, Oxfam, and UNAIDS.

Why it matters: Manufacturing capacity needs to be scaled up dramatically — and cutting out the need for laborious, expensive and secretive negotiations with vaccine patent holders could help.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 18 hours ago - World

New Zealand imposes first coronavirus lockdown on city since August

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday. Photo: Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images

New Zealand is reimposing restrictions on the city of Auckland after three members of the same family tested positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Sunday.

Driving the news: New Zealand's most populous city will lock down for three days from 11:59pm Sunday. The rest of NZ won't lock down, but social distancing and other precautions will be reintroduced.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow