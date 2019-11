Details: Harris said in a statement the proposed Family Friendly Schools Act would award five-year grants of up to $5 million for schools to "develop high-quality, culturally relevant, linguistically accessible, developmentally appropriate academic, athletic or enrichment opportunities for students."

to stay open during the school year for the entire work day and invest more than $1 billion in "enriching summer learning programs," but it would not force teachers to work longer hours or for less pay, Harris said. The bill "does not mandate how schools implement the program so long as they stay open until 6pm," Harris' spokeswoman Meaghan Lynch told Fox News. "Schools have the flexibility to determine what works best for their community, and the students and their families," Lynch said.

The big picture: The average school day begins at approximately 8:10 a.m. and lasts for about 6.5 hours, per the National Center for Education Statistics. Less than half of U.S. public elementary schools have no formal after-school program available for students, a 2009 Education Department report shows.

