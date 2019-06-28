Kamala Harris backtracks on abolishing private health insurance

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday that she does not support abolishing private health insurance after she raised her hand to support that position during Thursday's Democratic presidential debate.

The big picture: Harris said that she interpreted the question as whether or not she'd give up her own private insurance, but this isn't the first time Harris has had to clarify her position on the issue. During a CNN town hall in January, Harris said she wanted to "eliminate all that" when asked about private insurance, but later backtracked to state that she wants to get rid of the bureaucracy that surrounds it.

