Podcast startup Kaleidoscope has raised $3.5 million in convertible notes for seed funding led by North Base Media, the co-founders tell Axios.

Why it matters: As podcasts grow in popularity, creators and investors see potential in building out more genres and creating new intellectual property.

"All the genres that we love in books and movies haven't been explored fully. ... Everything from romance to heist to Westerns to all these beautiful genres and adventure stories can be told in the space," says co-founder Mangesh Hattikudur.

