Juul bought ads on Cartoon Network and youth sites, lawsuit claims

Juul Labs paid a company to place ads on student-focused websites — the Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and Seventeen magazine — the New York Times reports, citing a lawsuit filed Wednesday by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Why it matters: The suit, based on the findings of a two-year investigation, starkly contrasts the e-cigarette company’s denial that it sought out teenagers to buy its products.

“Juul is responsible for the millions of young people nationwide addicted to e-cigarettes, reversing decades of progress combatting underage tobacco.”

— Maura Healey said in a press conference Wednesday

Background: Healey opened an investigation into Juul in 2018 over concerns about the marketing and sale of e-cigarettes to minors. The claims in the filing are the strongest to date confirming Juul's influence on young people.

The filing:

Juul rejected initial marketing pitches from an ad company that touted the sleek, technological design of its devices for adults. Instead, the filing shows marketing images of stylish, young models vaping.

The complaint alleges Juul sent e-cigarettes to consumers who provided student email addresses at high schools.

The investigation also revealed an email from 2018 in which a Juul customer service representative instructed a student on how to get around age restrictions for online buying.

The big picture: Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania have sued Juul over its marketing practices.

The federal government raised the age to buy tobacco products to 21 and limited sales of some flavored e-cigarette products. Massachusetts passed several laws affecting the e-cigarette industry, effective June 1.

The other side: Juul did not immediately respond to comment. But last week, CEO K.C. Crosthwaite told Congress “trust in our company and category has eroded" in regard to the rise in teen vaping.

