Scoop: Ex-Juul CEO has a new job

Kevin Burns, former CEO of vaping company Juul, has joined digital pharmacy Alto as president and chief operating officer, Axios has learned.

Flashback: Axios reported last month that Burns, who has also held leadership positions at yogurt maker Chobani and private equity firm TPG, was in talks for an executive role with Alto. The news was made official yesterday via an internal announcement, but there appear to be no plans to make a public statement.

Ex-judge appointed to review Flynn case accuses DOJ of "corrupt" motive

A former judge appointed by District Judge Emmet Sullivan to review the Justice Department's motion to drop charges against Michael Flynn issued a scathing brief on Wednesday finding that Flynn committed perjury and accusing the DOJ of a "corrupt, politically motivated" dismissal.

The big picture: "The Government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a politically ally of the President," John Gleeson writes. "The facts of this case overcome the presumption of regularity. The Court should therefore deny the Government’s motion to dismiss, adjudicate any remaining motions, and then sentence the Defendant."

Minneapolis Police Department withdraws from union contract negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiations as a first step to reforming the agency, Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Arradondo said the contract needs to be restructured to provide transparency and “flexibility for true reform.” A thorough review will examine protocols for critical incidents, use of force, and disciplining officers.

