Scoop: Ex-Juul CEO has a new job
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Kevin Burns, former CEO of vaping company Juul, has joined digital pharmacy Alto as president and chief operating officer, Axios has learned.
Flashback: Axios reported last month that Burns, who has also held leadership positions at yogurt maker Chobani and private equity firm TPG, was in talks for an executive role with Alto. The news was made official yesterday via an internal announcement, but there appear to be no plans to make a public statement.