Justice Department takes on a monopolist

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit against Visa is important, not just for the outcome of a $5 billion fintech acquisition, but for the whole future of the industry.

Why it matters: While there are a lot of financial startups, very few of them are genuinely disruptive. In fact, many of them implicitly rely upon the Visa and Mastercard duopoly. The DOJ wants to ensure that there's still a chance that duopoly could face real competition.

How it works: Visa has a monopoly on debit purchases, and especially online debit purchases, where it has 70% of the market and earns $2 billion per year.

  • Plaid is one of the few companies in a position to develop a rival product — one where consumers could pay for purchases directly out of their bank account, much as they do when they use Venmo.
  • Visa decided to buy Plaid as an "insurance policy to protect our debit biz in the U.S.," in the words of Visa's CEO. That's pretty clearly anticompetitive behavior.

The big picture: It's not just Visa that relies on revenue from debit-card purchases; it's also all the neobanks, such as Chime, Varo, Aspiration, and N26.

  • Chime's CEO, Chris Britt, likes to tell people that he's not a bank, he's a payments company.
  • That means he's fully invested alongside Visa in having access to a continued stream of payments on Visa's rails, where Chime gets a cut of every transaction in a way that might not be the case with a rival product.

The bottom line: Payments tend by their nature to be monopolies. If there's hope for a competitor to Visa, it's good that the DOJ is keeping that hope alive. Even if that threatens the main income stream for other fintechs.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
5 mins ago - World

Pompeo to make unprecedented visit to West Bank settlement

Pompeo (L) and Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Photo: Jim Young/AFP via Getty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to visit the Golan Heights and an Israeli settlement in the West Bank next week, both firsts for a U.S. secretary of state.

Why it matters: Since 1967, all previous U.S. administrations have treated the West Bank and Golan Heights as occupied territory.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

America's coronavirus complacency

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The long-feared autumn spike in coronavirus cases has arrived, both in Europe and in the U.S. — and there's a huge difference in how the two regions are reacting. Europe is on an emergency footing, while America ... isn't.

Why it matters: We've seen this movie before, and we've seen the need for coordinated government action, from public-health agencies to fiscal policy to monetary policy. That's happening in Europe. It's not happening here.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top GOP senators say Biden should have access to classified briefings

A growing number of Republican senators, including members of GOP leadership, said Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden should get the intelligence briefings that he is currently unable to receive because of President Trump's refusal to accept the election results.

Why it matters: Only four GOP senators have acknowledged Biden as the next president, with the rest saying the appropriate legal processes should be allowed to play out. But even the ones still supporting President Trump's legal fight are pushing for Biden to begin to receive classified briefings for national security reasons.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow