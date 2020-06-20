16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Dept. nominates replacement for U.S. attorney for Southern District of N.Y.

Geoffrey Berman and William F. Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in October 2019. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman is stepping down, Attorney General Bill Barr announced Friday night.

Why it matters: Berman oversaw one of the highest profile districts in the country and many politically charged prosecutions, including those over President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen and investigations into hush money payments during the 2016 election.

What's next: Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton has been nominated to replace Berman. Craig Carpenito, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, will serve in Berman's role starting July 3 as the Senate considers Clayton's nomination.

What they're saying: “For the past three years, Jay has been an extraordinarily successful SEC Chairman, overseeing efforts to modernize regulation of the capital markets, protect Main Street investors, enhance American competitiveness, and address challenges ranging from cybersecurity issues to the COVID-19 pandemic," Barr said in Friday's announcement.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: Esper, Milley "should be proud" of Lafayette Square walk

Trump walks with Esper, Milley and others to visit St. John's Church June 1, 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump declined on Friday to say he retains full confidence in Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and said Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley should have been "proud" to join him on the now-infamous walk across Lafayette Square.

Driving the news: "I personally think they should have done it differently," Trump told Axios in an interview Friday in the Oval Office. "I think they should be proud to walk alongside of their president for purposes of safety."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 8,637,901 — Total deaths: 458,706 — Total recoveries — 4,228,613Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 2,219,675 — Total deaths: 119,097 — Total recoveries: 606,715 — Total tested: 25,982,613Map.
  3. 2020: Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, mask optional
  4. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loansApple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases.
  5. Transportation: The subway is getting a bad rap during the coronavirus pandemic.
  6. Entertainment: AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters.
  7. Military: Navy affirms removal of captain who sounded alarm about coronavirus.
  8. 🛳 Travel: Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, mask optional

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump defended his decision to move ahead with a controversial large-scale Tulsa rally this weekend amid the pandemic, saying in an interview Friday with Axios that "we have to get back to living our lives" and "we're going to have a wild evening tomorrow night at Oklahoma."

  • Pressed on why he wasn't using his presidential bully pulpit to encourage rally attendees to wear masks, Trump described masks as "a double-edged sword." When asked if he recommended people wear them, he added: "I recommend people do what they want."
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow