U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman is stepping down, Attorney General Bill Barr announced Friday night.

Why it matters: Berman oversaw one of the highest profile districts in the country and many politically charged prosecutions, including those over President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen and investigations into hush money payments during the 2016 election.

What's next: Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton has been nominated to replace Berman. Craig Carpenito, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, will serve in Berman's role starting July 3 as the Senate considers Clayton's nomination.

What they're saying: “For the past three years, Jay has been an extraordinarily successful SEC Chairman, overseeing efforts to modernize regulation of the capital markets, protect Main Street investors, enhance American competitiveness, and address challenges ranging from cybersecurity issues to the COVID-19 pandemic," Barr said in Friday's announcement.