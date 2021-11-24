Sign up for our daily briefing

Justice Department to ramp up prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Passengers prepare to exit an airplane after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Nov. 24. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Justice Department directed U.S. attorneys on Wednesday to prioritize the prosecution of airline passengers who have committed federal crimes aboard aircraft.

Why it matters: The department's statement comes amid a surge in unruly passengers incidents, with the Federal Aviation Administration reporting more than 5,000 occurrences this year.

  • The FAA and the DOJ established an information-sharing protocol in August to "ensure the department is notified about criminal conduct occurring on commercial aircraft," per the release.
  • Attorney General Merrick Garland reiterated that federal law prohibits assaults, intimidation and threats of violence, adding that such conduct "endangers everyone aboard."

The bottom line: Passengers who harm "flight crews and flight attendants ... prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel," Garland said in a statement.

  • "The Department of Justice is committed to using its resources to do its part to prevent violence, intimidation, threats of violence ... that endangers the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants," he added.

What they're saying: Sara Nelson, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA international president, said in an emailed statement that consequences need to be swift and clear to keep travel safe.

  • "We want to take people to New Orleans, Seattle, Fort Lauderdale, or to see Grandma. We do not want to take them to jail," she added.
  • The "DOJ can now make it clear that's where you’re going if you refuse to cooperate and act out violently on a plane."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Sara Nelson.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

FAA: 8 unruly passengers face more than $160,000 in fines

Photo: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Eight airline passengers are facing fines totaling more than $160,000 for violations of alcohol and face mask rules aboard planes — including an individual penalty of over $40,000.

Why it matters: There have been more than 5,000 unruly passenger reports this year — including nearly 3,800 mask-related incidents, according to the latest figures from the Federal Aviation Administration, which proposed the latest fines.

Jacob Knutson
Nov 23, 2021 - Science

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to send Michael Strahan to space

“Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan at the 90th Academy Awards in March 2018. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin announced Tuesday it will send former NFL player and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan to space along with another honorary guest and four paying customers during an upcoming flight.

Why it matters: The mission, set for Dec. 9, will add the list of celebrities Blue Origin has flown into suborbital space in high-profile launches, coming just weeks after the company carried actor William Shatner and three other astronauts during its second human mission.

Shawna Chen
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

In photos: Thanksgiving travel nears pre-pandemic levels

Passengers deplane from an airplane after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Nov. 24, 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

People are journeying across the U.S. en masse this week to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday, with air travel closing in on pre-pandemic levels after more than a year of COVID.

Why it matters: Last Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel because of the pandemic. One year later, the total number of people traveling for the holiday by car, bus, train or plane is expected to cross 53 million, or 95% of 2019 levels.

