The Justice Department's inspector general has released a blistering report finding that former FBI Director James Comey broke department policy and his employment agreement in his handling of sensitive information in the Russia investigation.

Why it matters: The report, which calls Comey a "dangerous example" for the FBI, is jet fuel for President Trump and allies determined to aggressively investigate the intelligence community's conduct. After evaluating the findings, however, the Justice Department ultimately decided not to prosecute.