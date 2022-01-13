Sign up for our daily briefing

Jumpstart launches fund for Black founders

Erin Brodwin

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Nashville-based Jumpstart Health Investors launched Jumpstart Nova, the first U.S. venture fund to exclusively back Black-founded and led health care companies.

  • Major players including Eli Lilly, HCA Healthcare and the American Hospital Association injected $55 million.

Why it matters: A tiny fraction of existing health tech companies have Black leaders at the helm — a result of decades of systemic racism and the institutional barriers it has created.

  • Black leaders rate access to capital and investors as more significant barriers to building their companies relative to their white and Asian counterparts, according to a recent Rock Health survey.
  • Although 41% of Black founder respondents self-funded or bootstrapped their company, fewer than a quarter of white and Asian founder respondents did so, the survey finds.

Details: Jumpstart Nova’s strategic investors are veritable who’s who of heavy hitters across health care delivery and finance, from those mentioned above to Cardinal Health, Atrium Health and the Henry Ford Health System, Fierce Healthcare reports.

  • The venture’s partners include Bank of America, Pinnacle Financial Partners, FirstBank, Ingram Industries, Truxton Trust and Vanderbilt University.

Sarah PringleErin Brodwin
20 hours ago - Health

Glen Tullman does it again

Health tech veteran Glen Tullman keeps spawning unicorns. 🦄 Transcarent, a consumer-directed health care navigation company launched and led by Tullman, raised $200 million in a Series C round.

Why it matters: The funding brings Transcarent’s total capital raised to $298 million in just over one year, placing its valuation at $1.62 billion, Forbes reports.

Chelsea Cirruzzo
Updated Jan 12, 2022 - Axios Washington D.C.

D.C.-area hospitals say they’re stretched thin

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have all declared public health emergencies to help hospitals better manage demand driven by a surge in COVID-19 cases, but hospital associations across the region say they’re still stretched thin.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public health emergency until Jan. 26, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospital visits, and medical staff shortages.

Erin Doherty
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC threatens to block candidates from participating in debates

A Commission on Presidential Debates banner. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Republican National Committee on Thursday sent a letter to the Committee on Presidential Debates threatening to block future GOP presidential nominees from debates if "meaningful reforms" are not made.

Driving the news: "So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility with the Republican Party as a fair and nonpartisan actor, the RNC will take every step to ensure that future Republican presidential nominees are given that opportunity elsewhere," RNC chair Ronna McDaniel wrote.

