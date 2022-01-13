Jumpstart launches fund for Black founders

Nashville-based Jumpstart Health Investors launched Jumpstart Nova, the first U.S. venture fund to exclusively back Black-founded and led health care companies.

Major players including Eli Lilly, HCA Healthcare and the American Hospital Association injected $55 million.

Why it matters: A tiny fraction of existing health tech companies have Black leaders at the helm — a result of decades of systemic racism and the institutional barriers it has created.

Black leaders rate access to capital and investors as more significant barriers to building their companies relative to their white and Asian counterparts, according to a recent Rock Health survey.

Although 41% of Black founder respondents self-funded or bootstrapped their company, fewer than a quarter of white and Asian founder respondents did so, the survey finds.

Details: Jumpstart Nova’s strategic investors are veritable who’s who of heavy hitters across health care delivery and finance, from those mentioned above to Cardinal Health, Atrium Health and the Henry Ford Health System, Fierce Healthcare reports.