36 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy adds 1.8 million jobs in July

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. added 1.8 million jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 10.2% from 11.1% in June, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market continued to recover but the pace of job growth slowed significantly from June’s 4.8 million job gain, suggesting a stalled recovery as coronavirus cases surged and states pulled back on reopening plans.

The big picture: One-third of all jobs gained in July came from the leisure and hospitality sector.

  • There were also 301,000 jobs added in the government sector, thanks in part to "unusually large" increases in local education hiring, the government said.
  • The typical firings that take place occurred earlier than usual this year because of the pandemic, distorting the government's seasonality adjustments.

One factor economists are watching is how many workers temporarily laid off because of the pandemic are returning to work as some businesses reopen.

  • The number of unemployed persons who were on temporary layoff fell by 1.3 million in July to 9.2 million. They're about half what they were in April.
  • There was no significant change in the number of permanent job losers in July.

The bottom line: The labor market remains solidly in the hole, as roughly 21 million jobs were lost between March and April.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
Aug 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

July's jobs report could be an inflection point for the coronavirus recovery

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Even if Friday's jobs report shows a big number, it is becoming clear hiring slowed and likely even reversed course in July and real-time indicators suggest the employment situation worsened into August.

Driving the news: Payroll processor ADP's monthly jobs report showed private companies added 167,000 jobs last month, well below the 1.2 million expected by economists and far below June's 4.8 million jobs added.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Aug 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign outraises Biden by $25 million in July

Combination images of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/Mark Makela/Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday they collectively raised $165 million in July.

Why it matters: With 90 days until the election, Trump and the RNC outpaced the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees, who announced earlier Wednesday that they raised $140 million last month.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
43 mins ago - Sports

The pandemic's impact on how sports are played

Damian Lillard shoots a free throw during one of the NBA's restart games. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Sports are back, and on the surface, the actual gameplay looks fairly similar to when we last saw them.

But beneath that facade of normalcy lie some interesting trends spurred on by fan-less environments, long layoffs and condensed schedules.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow