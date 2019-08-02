U.S. labor market chugs on with 164,000 jobs added in July

Under the graphic paste -> Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs in July — right in line with economists' expectations of 165,000 jobs— the Labor Department said on Friday, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

Why it matters: The labor market is still the standout of the record long economic expansion, although cracks are beginning to show. The pace of job growth is slowing down, as the government revised its previous predictions to show that the market had added 41,000 fewer jobs than initially estimated over the last two months.