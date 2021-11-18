Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Oklahoma governor commutes death sentence of Julius Jones

Photo: Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has granted clemency to Julius Jones, who was set to be executed later Thursday for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell.

Driving the news: Stitt was facing pressure from Jones' family and supporters who argue he is innocent. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board earlier this month recommended clemency. Stitt on Thursday commuted Jones' sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

  • Stitt said in a statement he made the decision "after prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case."

Catch-up quick: Jones was a 19-year-old student at the University of Oklahoma when he was convicted in the death of Howell, who was killed in a carjacking.

  • He has maintained his innocence for over two decades, saying he was framed by the actual shooter, who was an acquaintance, per NBC News.
  • State prosecutors argued the evidence against Jones is overwhelming, AP reported. Witnesses identified Jones as responsible for Howell's slaying.
  • The murder weapon was found wrapped in a bandana believed to have been worn by the shooter in an attic space above Jones' bedroom, per AP. The bandana had his DNA. Jones said the weapon was placed there by the actual shooter, who went to his House after killing Howell.

The case gained prominence in recent years, with the Innocence Project, activists and several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, Kerry Washington and Stephen Curry, among others, calling for Stitt to commute Jones' sentence.

  • In recommending clemency, some members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board said they had questions about the evidence that led to his conviction, AP reported.

Between the lines: Oklahoma last month ended a six-year moratorium on executions, brought by concerns over the state's use of lethal injection.

Shawna Chen
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Parole granted to Louisiana inmate who was key to juvenile sentence reform

The entrance of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, where Henry Montgomery served time. Photo: Giles Clarke vja Getty Images

The Louisiana inmate whose case helped extend the opportunity for parole to hundreds of prisoners was released on parole on Wednesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory sentencing of life without parole for convicted juveniles was "cruel and unusual punishment," but it was Henry Montgomery's case that led the judges to extend their decision retroactively to people already in prison.

Zachary Basu
3 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

