Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro went after President Joe Biden and his health care plan during the 2020 Democratic debate saying, "I'm fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you're not."
Why it matters: Biden, who has been a champion of Obama-era policies throughout his campaign, had to defend himself against criticism and inconsistencies on continuing the Affordable Care Act lobbed Castro and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
The exchange:
CASTRO: "But the differences between what I support and what you support, Vice President Biden, is that you require [people] to opt in and I would not require them to opt in, they would automatically be enrolled. That's a big difference, because Barack Obama's vision was not to leave 10 million people uncovered. He wanted every single person in this country covered. My plan would do that. Your plan would not."
BIDEN: "They do not have to buy in. They do not have to buy in."
CASTRO: "You just said that two minutes ago. You just 2 minutes ago they would have to buy in. Are you forgetting what you said 2 minutes ago? Are you forgetting already what you said just 2 minutes ago? I can't believe that you said 2 minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you're saying they don't have to buy in. You're forgetting that."
BIDEN: "I said anyone like your grandmother who has no money. We need a health care system --"
CASTRO: "It automatically enrolls people regardless if they choose to opt in or not. If you lose your job, for instance, his health care plan would not automatically enroll you. You would have to opt in. My health care plan would. That makes a big difference. I'm fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you're not."
Go deeper: