1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Fed picks to raise political independence at confirmation hearings

Courtenay Brown

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump's picks to fill the Federal Reserve board, Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton, will publicly air views on the Fed's political independence in a Senate hearing on Thursday, according to released drafts of testimony.

Why it matters: Trump's nominees, particularly Shelton, an economist who has been critical of the Fed and previously served as an adviser to Trump's campaign, will face questions about their commitment to the Fed's nonpolitical economic decisions.

  • Trump has repeatedly tried to goad the Fed into lowering interest rates — flouting the tradition of the executive branch staying out of conversations about monetary policy.

What they're saying: Shelton will acknowledge the central bank's independence, while Waller, a long-time official at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, will give a bolder defense of a nonpolitical Fed.

  • Waller will reference his research "on the importance of central bank independence for the conduct of monetary policy."
  • Shelton will testify that along with the political independence "granted to the Federal Reserve comes an obligation to be wholly accountable both to Congress and to the public."

The backdrop: Shelton has "questioned the basis of the Fed's independence from the White House," as the New York Times puts it, and has advocated for a return to the gold standard.

  • Waller, a close adviser to dovish Fed member James Bullard, is considered a more traditional pick for the Fed.

What's next: Waller and Shelton will face questions from the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday morning.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown

Federal Reserve leaves interest rates on hold

Jerome Powell. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Xinhua via Getty

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that interest rates would remain between the target range of 1.5% and 1.75%.

Why it matters: Fed chair Jerome Powell said developments in the global economy since the last Fed meeting — namely threats posed by the coronavirus outbreak — have not changed the central bank's wait-and-see approach.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 29, 2020
Dion Rabouin

Fed may address bond-buying program following repo market stress

Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Fed's balance sheet shrank last week with holdings touching their lowest level since mid-December, the strongest decline since the Fed restarted its bond-buying program in September.

Why it matters: The Fed will likely have to address its longer-term plans for liquidity injections to the repo market and the program that Chairman Jerome Powell has insisted on referring to as "not QE," but many market participants have dubbed "QE4," or the fourth phase of quantitative easing.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020
Dion Rabouin

The market is expecting multiple rate cuts in 2020

Data: CME Group; Note: Chart does not include expectations below 5% for a rate hike in 2020; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Just four days into February, traders have thrown out the Fed's guidance that it will remain on the sidelines in 2020, and lined up bets for multiple U.S. interest-rate cuts.

What's happening: Fed fund futures prices show that as the coronavirus outbreak has worsened, expectations are rising that the Fed will take action, as policymakers did last year when the U.S.-China trade war began to ravage the manufacturing, trade and transportation industries.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Economy & Business