U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday withdrew his request that the Justice Department publicly release transcripts in its case against Michael Flynn — President Trump's first national security adviser — with former Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak, reports AP.

What he's saying: In a brief, Sullivan said: “upon consideration of the government’s submissions in response to those orders, the government is not required to file any additional materials or information on the public docket.” He did give any further justification for his reversal.