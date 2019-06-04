Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Judge withdraws demand that DOJ publicly release Flynn-Kislyak transcript

Michael Flynn. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday withdrew his request that the Justice Department publicly release transcripts in its case against Michael Flynn — President Trump's first national security adviser — with former Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak, reports AP.

What he's saying: In a brief, Sullivan said: “upon consideration of the government’s submissions in response to those orders, the government is not required to file any additional materials or information on the public docket.” He did give any further justification for his reversal.

The backdrop: Last Friday — a deadline established by Sullivan in May — prosecutors refused to provide a transcript of Flynn’s December 2016 phone call with Kislyak, claiming they didn't depend on that conversation to determine Flynn's sentence. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contact with Kislyak.

Michael Flynn