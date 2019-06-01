DOJ holds transcripts on Russian sanctions between Michael Flynn and Ambassador Kislyak

Transcripts between President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Sergey I. Kislyak, Russia’s former head diplomat in the U.S., were not made public on Friday as ordered by a federal judge, the New York Times reports.

Context: These highly classified transcripts were obtained via FBI wiretap on Ambassador Kislyak — and that wiretap has not been acknowledged by prosecutors with the Justice Department, who failed to comply with the judge's order because they said they did not need to release transcripts that aren't vital to Flynn's prosecution.