Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: David Jennings/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images
A federal judge in Colorado on Monday ordered two lawyers who brought an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results to pay more than $186,000 to cover the legal fees of the groups they sued, including Facebook (now Meta) and Dominion Voting Systems.
Driving the news: Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said the lawsuit "has been used to manipulate gullible members of the public and foment public unrest." He added that the two lawyers, Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker, "should have known better" and they "need to take responsibility for their misconduct."
Catch up quick: Fielder and Walker filed a lawsuit last December on behalf of 160 million voters alleging that there was a secret plan to purposefully steal the election from Donald Trump and give the victory to President Biden.
- Dominion and Facebook — namely Mark Zuckerberg and his wife — planned the scheme, Fielder and Walker baselessly alleged in their initial complaint.
- Neureiter dismissed the lawsuit in April, calling it a "fatally flawed case."
What they're saying: These "attorneys have a higher duty and calling that requires meaningful investigation before prematurely repeating in court pleadings unverified and uninvestigated defamatory rumors that strike at the heart of our democratic system and were used by others to foment a violent insurrection that threatened our system of government," Neureiter wrote in his order Monday.
- He added the lawsuit had an "apparent lack of standing," adding that it was "arguably deceptive."
- "I conclude that the repetition of defamatory and potentially dangerous unverified allegations is the kind of 'advocacy' that needs to be chilled. Counsel should think long and hard, and do significant pre-filing research and verification, before ever filing a lawsuit like this again."
Details: Neureiter ruled that the lawyers should pay $50,000 to Facebook and $62,930 to Dominion, as well as $62,930 to Center for Tech and Civil Life, an election reform advocacy organization.
- He also ordered the lawyers to pay Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan State Secretary Jocelyn Benson, as well Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Kathy Boockvar, former Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
- The two lawyers previously argued they did not file the lawsuit in bad faith, per the Washington Post.
- The judge put the order to pay on hold, pending an appeal of the dismissal of the lawsuit.
Fielder in an emailed statement called the order to pay the legal fees "unfathomable."
- "We are not going to stop fighting for the rights of the people to vote in free and fair Presidential elections," he added.
The big picture: In August, a federal judge sanctioned several pro-Trump attorneys, including ex-campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, over an unsuccessful lawsuit that attempted to overturn Michigan’s 2020 election results.
- Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal attorney, was suspended from practicing law in New York after he made false statements about the 2020 election to courts, lawmakers and the public.
Read Monday's ruling:
Editor's note: This story has been updated with Fielder's emailed statement.