Two lawyers who challenged 2020 election ordered to pay Dominion, Facebook

Photo: David Jennings/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

A federal judge in Colorado on Monday ordered two lawyers who brought an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results to pay more than $186,000 to cover the legal fees of the groups they sued, including Facebook (now Meta) and Dominion Voting Systems.

Driving the news: Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said the lawsuit "has been used to manipulate gullible members of the public and foment public unrest." He added that the two lawyers, Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker, "should have known better" and they "need to take responsibility for their misconduct."

Catch up quick: Fielder and Walker filed a lawsuit last December on behalf of 160 million voters alleging that there was a secret plan to purposefully steal the election from Donald Trump and give the victory to President Biden.

  • Dominion and Facebook — namely Mark Zuckerberg and his wife — planned the scheme, Fielder and Walker baselessly alleged in their initial complaint.
  • Neureiter dismissed the lawsuit in April, calling it a "fatally flawed case."

What they're saying: These "attorneys have a higher duty and calling that requires meaningful investigation before prematurely repeating in court pleadings unverified and uninvestigated defamatory rumors that strike at the heart of our democratic system and were used by others to foment a violent insurrection that threatened our system of government," Neureiter wrote in his order Monday.

  • He added the lawsuit had an "apparent lack of standing," adding that it was "arguably deceptive."
  • "I conclude that the repetition of defamatory and potentially dangerous unverified allegations is the kind of 'advocacy' that needs to be chilled. Counsel should think long and hard, and do significant pre-filing research and verification, before ever filing a lawsuit like this again."

Details: Neureiter ruled that the lawyers should pay $50,000 to Facebook and $62,930 to Dominion, as well as $62,930 to Center for Tech and Civil Life, an election reform advocacy organization.

  • He also ordered the lawyers to pay Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan State Secretary Jocelyn Benson, as well Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Kathy Boockvar, former Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
  • The two lawyers previously argued they did not file the lawsuit in bad faith, per the Washington Post.
  • The judge put the order to pay on hold, pending an appeal of the dismissal of the lawsuit.

Fielder in an emailed statement called the order to pay the legal fees "unfathomable."

  • "We are not going to stop fighting for the rights of the people to vote in free and fair Presidential elections," he added.

The big picture: In August, a federal judge sanctioned several pro-Trump attorneys, including ex-campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, over an unsuccessful lawsuit that attempted to overturn Michigan’s 2020 election results.

  • Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal attorney, was suspended from practicing law in New York after he made false statements about the 2020 election to courts, lawmakers and the public.

Read Monday's ruling:

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Fielder's emailed statement.

Erin Doherty
Nov 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

ODU professor on leave amid protests over research on pedophilia

Old Dominion University in Richmond, Virginia on July 18, 2015. Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Old Dominion University put a professor on administrative leave following an uproar over their research into people who are sexually attracted to children.

Driving the news: "Reactions to Dr. Walker's research and book have led to concerns for their safety and that of the campus," the public university wrote in a statement on Nov. 16, adding that Professor Allyn Walker's leave is "effective immediately."

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)Russell Contreras
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Young adult Latino literature faces conservative backlash

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Young adult Latino authors, ranging from Ashley Hope Pérez to Benjamin Alire Sáenz, are facing threats from conservative school boards that want to remove their work from schools for tackling issues of race and sexuality.

Why it matters: The growing backlash against lessons on slavery, racism and LGBTQ issues in classrooms has engulfed young adult Latino authors whose work is often overlooked in discussions about race in education materials.

Ashley Gold
Updated 1 hour ago - Technology

China's new privacy law leaves U.S. behind

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

While China's sweeping new data privacy laws have left tech companies confused about how to comply, they also put the U.S. even further behind in the global race to set digital standards.

What's happening: China enacted its Personal Information Privacy Law earlier this month, following Europe as the second major international player to have its own sweeping data privacy regulations.

