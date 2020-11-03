Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Judge orders USPS sweep for remaining mail ballots in swing states

Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

A federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday to immediately sweep processing facilities in multiple battleground states for any remaining mail-in ballots and to rush delivery as receipt deadlines near.

The state of play: U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan gave USPS inspectors until 3 p.m. EST "to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."

  • Inspectors are ordered to report to the court by 4:30 p.m. “confirming, in the most efficient manner available, that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind,” Sullivan wrote.
  • He ordered sweeps in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Arizona, New England, South Carolina and Florida.
  • Several of those states require that mail-in ballots be received by the end of Tuesday.

Sullivan also ordered the USPS on Sunday to send reminders to managers that they must follow the “extraordinary measures” policy and use express mail to speed up ballot delivery ahead of Election Day.

Worth noting: President Trump has made mail-in ballots a focus throughout his re-election campaign, saying, without evidence, that mail voting can lead to fraud.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
Updated Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

More than 100 million Americans voted early in 2020

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 100 million Americans voted early in the 2020 election across the U.S., according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Nov 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Judge blocks Trump campaign's effort to stop mail-in ballot counting in Las Vegas

Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Nevada judge on Monday rejected a lawsuit from President Trump's re-election campaign that sought to temporarily halt the processing of mail-in ballots in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign and Republicans have raised unsubstantiated doubts around voter registration and mail-in ballots across the country, with the lawsuit in the Democratic-leaning Clark County just the latest example. The president has baselessly claimed that mail-in ballots encourage fraud.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow