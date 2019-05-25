Judge issues temporary injunction blocking part of Trump's border wall

A federal judge issued a temporary injunction on Friday night immediately blocking the transfer of funding and halting the construction of parts of President Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, reports the Washington Post.
"The position that when Congress declines the Executive’s request to appropriate funds, the Executive nonetheless may simply find a way to spend those funds ‘without Congress’ does not square with fundamental separation of powers principles dating back to the earliest days of our Republic."— Judge Haywood Gilliam in his opinion for the temporary injunction, per Politico