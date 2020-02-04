Venezuela’s Juan Guaidó to attend State of the Union

Juan Guaidó, Venezuela's embattled opposition leader, will attend Tuesday night's State of the Union as part of an overseas tour designed to breathe new life into his push for power, Bloomberg first reported and Axios has confirmed from a Trump administration official.

Why it matters: Guaidó visited Europe and now the U.S. in defiance of a travel ban imposed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government. The U.S. recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader about 13 months ago, but his effort to dislodge Maduro has becoming increasingly desperate.

