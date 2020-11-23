Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Wall Street downgrades economic forecasts

JPMorgan's New York headquarters. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

JPMorgan says the economy will shrink by an annualized 1% next quarter, adding to a growing number of firms trimming estimates as the coronavirus rages.

Why it matters: It's the first major Wall Street bank that expects the economy will contract again as a result of the pandemic.

What they're saying: “This winter will be grim, and we believe the economy will contract again in 1Q,” JPMorgan economists wrote.

  • The economy "now faces the headwind of increasing restrictions on activity. The holiday season — from Thanksgiving through New Year’s — threatens a further increase in cases," they said.
  • JPMorgan says economic growth in the the second and third quarters of 2021 will be an annualized 4.5% and 6.5% respectively.
  • This quarter, it expects the economy to grow 2.8% on an annulled basis.

The big picture: Others on Wall Street are ratcheting down estimates for economic growth, in the wake of the coronavirus wave and tightened restrictions.

Economists at Goldman Sachs downgraded forecasts for Q4 and Q1 2021 to an annualized 3.5% and 1.0%, respectively, from 4.5% and 3.5%. They cited the "rapid and broad-based resurgence of the coronavirus."

  • But it upped growth estimates for later next year, saying "the larger drag in the winter should imply an even larger reaccelerating on the back of mass immunization."

Barclays says it expects economic growth to be flat in Q1 2021, vs. its previous expectation of 3% annualized growth, as restriction measures "weigh on service activity in the coming months."

  • It still expects the economy will grow at a 5% annualized pace this quarter.

Ben GemanCourtenay Brown
49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Major regulator makes 11th-hour move to sink banks' oil limits

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A major regulator is racing to thwart big banks' refusal to lend and service certain industries and projects — including Arctic oil drilling and new coal mining.

Why it matters: America's biggest banks are increasingly scaling back ties with fossil fuel, prison and gun-manufacturing businesses amid public pressure and changing investment preferences.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJim VandeHei
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's dull-by-design plan

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The most remarkable part of President-elect Biden’s campaign and early picks for positions of true power is the unremarkable — and predictable — nature of his big moves. 

Why it matters: Biden is obsessed with bringing stability and conventional sanity back to governance. "He is approaching this — in part — like an experienced mechanic intent on repairing something that's been badly broken," said one source familiar with the president-elect's thinking.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsJonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman says Trump lost

Trump with Schwarzman in 2017. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It's over. That's what Blackstone chairman, CEO and co-founder Steve Schwarzman — one of President Trump's most loyal allies — and other top Republicans are signaling to the defeated president, 16 days after Joe Biden clinched the win.

Why it matters: It’s all theatrics now. Even if Trump doesn't move on fast, you can. It is safe to ignore the fearful Republicans who insist the process is legit and plausible, because they tell us privately it is not. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow