What to watch at JPM22

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
JPM in 2020, the last time the conference has been in-person and a respiratory virus' dream. Photo: Bob Herman/Axios
The annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference kicks off today, and it's virtual for the second straight year after companies raised concerns about rising coronavirus cases.
Why it matters: Health care is as profitable as ever amid the global pandemic, and companies are eager to tell deep-pocketed power brokers why they should continue to plow more money into the industry and expect hefty returns.
What to watch: Several companies that had records profits in 2021 are presenting at JPM, and a big part of their pitches will revolve around what happens next as the highly transmissible Omicron variant prolongs the pandemic.
- Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna have collected tens of billions of dollars in sales from their mRNA vaccines, which have mostly flowed to wealthy countries at the expense of low-income countries. Vaccine demand won't abate, and Pfizer's antiviral COVID pill could be an even bigger seller.
- The virtual stages also will feature one of the most critical COVID vaccine contract manufacturers in the world, Lonza, as well as troubled vaccine companies Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Emergent BioSolutions.
- Demand for molecular and at-home antigen COVID tests will likely draw even more interest in Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Quidel, Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Cue Health.
- Buried in the conference agenda: two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics.
- Mergers and acquisitions are usually a staple of the confab. Pharma and digital health have started early with a handful of deals.
- 21 large hospital systems are presenting. Hospitals — which have used JPM as a way to tout rising inpatient admissions and revenue growth to bondholders — will likely highlight labor shortages fueled by the latest outbreaks, and how those shortages will affect their bottom lines.
Between the lines: The off-the-books meetings that are far away from the formal presentations are where buyout deals and strategic discussions occur. Many of those will be pushed to video calls as well.
The bottom line: The pandemic will be front and center at JPM again, but health care prices inevitably underpin all of the discussions.