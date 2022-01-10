Sign up for our daily briefing

What to watch at JPM22

Bob Herman

JPM in 2020, the last time the conference has been in-person and a respiratory virus' dream. Photo: Bob Herman/Axios

The annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference kicks off today, and it's virtual for the second straight year after companies raised concerns about rising coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Health care is as profitable as ever amid the global pandemic, and companies are eager to tell deep-pocketed power brokers why they should continue to plow more money into the industry and expect hefty returns.

What to watch: Several companies that had records profits in 2021 are presenting at JPM, and a big part of their pitches will revolve around what happens next as the highly transmissible Omicron variant prolongs the pandemic.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna have collected tens of billions of dollars in sales from their mRNA vaccines, which have mostly flowed to wealthy countries at the expense of low-income countries. Vaccine demand won't abate, and Pfizer's antiviral COVID pill could be an even bigger seller.
  • The virtual stages also will feature one of the most critical COVID vaccine contract manufacturers in the world, Lonza, as well as troubled vaccine companies Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Emergent BioSolutions.
  • Demand for molecular and at-home antigen COVID tests will likely draw even more interest in Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Quidel, Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Cue Health.
  • Buried in the conference agenda: two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics.
  • Mergers and acquisitions are usually a staple of the confab. Pharma and digital health have started early with a handful of deals.
  • 21 large hospital systems are presenting. Hospitals — which have used JPM as a way to tout rising inpatient admissions and revenue growth to bondholders — will likely highlight labor shortages fueled by the latest outbreaks, and how those shortages will affect their bottom lines.

Between the lines: The off-the-books meetings that are far away from the formal presentations are where buyout deals and strategic discussions occur. Many of those will be pushed to video calls as well.

The bottom line: The pandemic will be front and center at JPM again, but health care prices inevitably underpin all of the discussions.

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Mass vaccination sites return across the U.S. amid COVID surge — At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test result.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: City near Beijing COVID testing all 14M residents ahead of Olympics — U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan — Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID.
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Yacob Reyes
16 hours ago - Health

Mass vaccination sites return across the U.S. amid COVID surge

Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Mass-vaccination sites are returning across the U.S. as officials scramble to address a recent uptick in coronavirus infections, largely driven by the Omicron variant, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Large vaccination sites had served a significant role during the onset of the U.S. vaccine rollout, the Times notes. The re-emergence of these sites may prove to be instrumental in alleviating the toll on smaller clinics.

Erin Doherty
Updated Jan 8, 2022 - Health

Amazon cuts COVID-19 leave time for U.S. employees

A sign outside an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20 in Seattle. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Amazon on Friday cut its paid leave policy for employees infected with COVID-19 from 10 days to 7 following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's change in quarantine guidance.

Driving the news: The new policy is effective immediately and applies to all U.S. employees, regardless of vaccination status, according to a memo sent to employees, which was viewed by Axios.

