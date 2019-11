Quote The wealthy have been getting wealthier too much, in many ways. So middle-class incomes have been kinda flat for maybe 15 years or so, and that’s not particularly good in America."

— Dimon on "60 Minutes"

Why it matters: CEO pay has been criticized by progressive Democratic presidential candidates including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom have issued policies targeting wealthier Americans.

The big picture: Warren has personally called out Dimon in a series of Twitter posts. Dimon told CNBC last Tuesday that Warren "vilifies successful people." He clarified his remarks in his "60 Minutes interview."

"What I was commenting on is that anything that vilifies people I just don't like. I think, you know, most people are good, not all of 'em. I think you should vilify Nazis, but you shouldn't vilify people who worked hard to accomplish things. And so my comment is, I think it's American society — we're just attacking each other all the time."

— Dimon on "60 Minutes"

In the wide-ranging interview Dimon was positive about the U.S. economy, despite slow growth forecasts.

"The consumer, which is 70% of the U.S. economy, is quite strong,” he told Stahl. "You see that the strength of the American consumer is driving the American economy and the global economy. And while business slowed down, my current view is that, no, it just was a slowdown, not a petering out."

