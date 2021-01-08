Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley under fire after Electoral College challenge

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is facing condemnation from members of the Republican Party and former supporters after leading an effort to object to the Electoral College certification, which many believe contributed to the violent siege of the Capitol on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Hawley, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, was viewed as one of the fastest-rising stars in the GOP and a potential 2024 presidential candidate. But the 41-year-old senator's future prospects are now at risk after he defied GOP leadership to become the first senator to say he would object to the certification of President-elect Biden's Electoral College win.

Driving the news: Simon & Schuster on Thursday announced it would be cancelling the publication of Hawley's upcoming book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," saying it "cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat."

  • Hawley responded by calling the move "Orwellian," accusing a "woke mob" at Simon & Schuster of engaging in "a direct assault on the First Amendment."

Former Missouri Sen. John Danforth, who mentored Hawley and called him a "once-in-a-generation" candidate, said Thursday: “I thought he was special. And I did my best to encourage people to support him both for attorney general and later the U.S. Senate and it was the biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my life."

The Kansas City Star, a local Missouri paper, said in an editorial on Wednesday that Hawley has "blood on his hands" and called for his resignation on Friday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch also called for Hawley's resignation in an editorial Thursday, writing: "Americans have had enough of Trumpism and the two-faced, lying, populist politicians who embraced it. Hawley’s presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday’s assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tore into Hawley on the Senate floor Wednesday, saying that “those who choose to continue to support [Trump's] dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy," per AP.

David Humphreys, a Missouri businessman who helped fund Hawley's first campaign, released a statement calling the senator a "political opportunist" and arguing that he "should be censured by his Senate colleagues for his actions which have undermined a peaceful transition of power and for provoking yesterday’s riots in our nation’s capital."

Shamed Dogan, a Republican state senator in Missouri, tweeted that he regretted voting for Hawley in 2018: "His refusal to accept the legitimacy of Joe Biden's election, even after today's violence, is an embarrassment."

The other side: Hawley said in a statement to the Kansas City Star that he would "never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it."

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Some Republicans reverse course, no longer object to Biden certification

Lawmakers in Congress on Jan. 6 before being evacuated from the chamber as Trump supporters storm the Capitol Building. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Multiple Republicans lawmakers dropped their objections to the certification of the Electoral College count on Wednesday night after a pro-Trump mob violently breached the U.S. Capitol Building earlier in the day.

Why it matters: GOP members of Congress who initially said they would object to the count reversed course before Congress reconvened and condemned the president's supporters who stormed the building.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Republicans turn on Trump after mob violence at the Capitol

Trump supporters breached security and entered the Capitol Wednesday as Congress debated the 2020 Electoral Vote certification. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty

As pro-Trump rioters broke windows and flooded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, many Republicans called for an end to the violence and urged President Trump to condemn the mob's actions.

Why it matters: Some Republicans came right out and blamed the president. Others withdrew their plan to object to the certification of President-elect Biden's election win, including the outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.), a close Trump ally, who said she "cannot now in good conscience object" after the riot.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Congress rejects objection to Arizona's electoral vote

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The House and Senate on Wednesday voted down Sen. Ted Cruz's objection to Arizona in the Electoral College certification process.

Driving the news: More than a dozen senators said before Wednesday’s mob violence in the U.S. Capitol that they’d object, but only six ended up voting yes. The House vote was 303-121.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!