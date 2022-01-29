Sign up for our daily briefing

Joni Mitchell to remove music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Erin Doherty

Joni Mitchell performing at "California Celebrates the Whales" at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California on November 20. 1976. Photo: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell said Friday that she will remove her music from Spotify "in solidarity with Neil Young" following a controversy over vaccine misinformation on the platform.

Driving the news: "I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives," Mitchell said in a statement posted to her website.

  • "I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue," she added.
  • Mitchell also cited a letter from earlier this month written by scientists and medical experts who called on Spotify to implement a misinformation policy.

The big picture: The move comes after Young this week requested his songs be removed from Spotify due to vaccine misinformation being propagated on the platform.

  • Young in a statement on his website said he "could not continue to support Spotify's life threatening misinformation to the music loving public."
  • "I sincerely hope that other artists and record companies will move off the Spotify platform and stop supporting Spotify's deadly misinformation about COVID," Young said.
  • Young specifically called out Joe Rogan, a popular podcaster on the platform, for his role in spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Emily Peck
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Hybrid work now dominates the knowledge economy

llustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, most knowledge workers are in hybrid work arrangements, partly remote and partly in-office, a new survey finds.

By the numbers: 58% said they now work this way, in a survey of around 10,000 knowledge workers from the U.S., Europe, Australia and Japan, conducted last November by Future Forum, a research group backed by Slack.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Rents hit all-time high

Data: Zumper; Chart: Axios Visuals

The national median price of a one-bedroom rental apartment in January was up 12% year-over-year, to $1,374 — an all-time high, per Zumper, an online apartment rental site.

Why it matters: Inflation is taking a bigger bite out of people's paychecks these days not only in food and gasoline, but also in housing costs.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

A pandemic victim: Ethical supply chains

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Over the last decade, global companies have put in place elaborate policies to ensure their suppliers protect worker safety and human rights. They're struggling to comply with those policies in the pandemic.

Driving the news: COVID-era disruptions have caused a spike in noncompliance with health and safety rules, according to new data from Qima, which audits supply chains.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow