15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

July's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary showed that while U.S. employers did more hiring than in any month in history and job openings increased to 6.6 million, the labor market is still struggling.

What's happening: There were 708,000 more hires than separations, a strong number but more than a million below the nonfarm payrolls estimate of 1.73 million jobs added for the month. It was, however, less than the more than 2 million job differential seen in June.

What we're hearing: "You’re seeing a rebound that's been stronger than anything we’ve seen historically but we’ve never been trying to dig out of a hole quite this deep," Stephen Bronars, a labor economist and partner at Edgeworth Economics, tells Axios.

  • "Rather than looking at year-over-year comparisons, you have to look at how many jobs have been lost and how many of those have come back."

By the numbers: Nearly 21.5 million Americans lost their jobs in March and April and only around half of those jobs have returned.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Sep 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

There aren't enough jobs for America's unemployed

Expand chart
Data: Indeed; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The number of unemployed Americans vastly outnumbers the number of open jobs in every single state.

Why it matters: Even though we've come back from the worst unemployment numbers, the pandemic's economic toll keeps turning furloughs into job losses — and pushing millions of people out of the workforce entirely.

Jacob Knutson
Sep 9, 2020 - Economy & Business

Labor Day weekend sees uptick in airline travel

Passengers in the Las Vegas International Airport on Aug. 29. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

More than 3 million people passed through U.S. airports over Labor Day weekend, with nearly 969,000 passengers boarding flights on Sept. 4 and another 935,000 on Sept. 7, the Transportation Security Administration announced.

Why it matters: Those dates saw the most individuals screened on any single day since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the U.S. in mid-March — suggesting that Americans may be warming up to air travel.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Big companies can't lose with Fed money up for grabs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Business has entered its next evolution — the can't lose market — but only for large companies with access to public markets.

The state of play: Companies with enough size are starting to take advantage of the moment, and backed by a seemingly endless supply of free Fed money can go all-in on whatever they want.

