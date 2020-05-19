13 mins ago - Health

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talcum-based baby powder in U.S. and Canada

Photo Illustration: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling its talcum baby powder in the U.S. and Canada as it faces nearly 20,000 lawsuits that allege the product can cause cancer, the company announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Sales of the powder have dropped 60% in the last three years, per the Financial Times. In 2018, the company was forced to pay $4.7 billion in damages to 22 women who alleged they got cancer from using the product.

  • The decision to pull the product was originally part of a broader strategy to shift to producing more high-demand items during the coronavirus pandemic, but has now been made permanent, according to the company statement.
  • Johnson & Johnson continues to deny the allegations.

What they're saying:

"Demand for talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising."
"Johnson & Johnson remains steadfastly confident in the safety of talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder. Decades of scientific studies by medical experts around the world support the safety of our product. We will continue to vigorously defend the product, its safety, and the unfounded allegations against it and the Company in the courtroom. All verdicts against the Company that have been through the appeals process have been overturned."
— Johnson & Johnson statement

Palestinian president says all agreements with U.S. and Israel void due to annexation plans

Abbas (center) arrives at the UN in February. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority considers itself free of all agreements and understandings with both Israel and the U.S. — including on security matters — because of Israel's annexation plans.

Why it matters: Abbas appears now to be following through on a drastic threat he had made previously, though it remains to be seen if and how his statement will be implemented.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his belief for Congress that a full economic recovery may not come until there's a vaccine, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday there's risk of "permanent damage" if states delay reopening.

By the numbers: More than 91,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 283,100 Americans have recovered and over 11.8 million tests have been conducted.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 4,876,906 — Total deaths: 321,593 — Total recoveries — 1,671,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,520,029 — Total deaths: 91,570 — Total recoveries: 283,178 — Total tested: 11,834,508Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Business: The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve both think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Education: NYU will resume in-person classes in fall.
  6. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Reopening American health care.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

