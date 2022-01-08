Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

GOP Sen. John Thune will seek re-election

Erin Doherty

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) speaks with reporters outside his office on Jan. 4. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Minority Whip John Thune announced Saturday that he plans to run for a fourth term in 2022.

Why it matters: The second-ranking Senate Republican had been considering retirement, per the New York Times, setting off upheaval among members of the GOP who view Thune as a potential successor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

  • McConnell, in an interview last month, urged Thune to run for re-election, saying: "Thune is an outstanding senator. He's done a great job as whip ... It would be a real setback from the country and our party if he retires," NBC News reports.

Driving the news: "I’ve always promised that I would do the work, even when it was hard, uncomfortable, or unpopular," Thune said in a statement out Saturday.

  • "That work continues, which is why after careful consideration and prayer, and with the support of my family, I’m asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate."

The big picture: Thune, 61, was first elected in 2004 when he beat then-Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.).

  • A combination of family concerns and the current political environment within the GOP prompted the senator to consider retirement, per the Times.

What he's saying: "Each time I've asked South Dakotans for the opportunity to represent them in Congress, I've done so because of a fundamental desire to do whatever I could to make their lives — and way of life — safer; stronger; and more prosperous," Thune said.

  • "South Dakota deserves a strong and effective senator who can deliver the results they expect. I am uniquely positioned to get that job done," he said.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
16 mins ago - Science

NASA's next great telescope is deployed in space

Artist's illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is fully deployed in space, paving the way for its groundbreaking science to come.

Why it matters: The $10 billion JWST is designed to peer into the atmospheres of distant alien worlds, capturing the light of some of the first galaxies and piecing together how stars evolve in clouds of dust.

Erin Doherty
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Amazon cuts COVID-19 leave time for U.S. employees

A sign outside an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Amazon on Friday cut its paid leave policy for employees infected with COVID-19 from 10 days to 7 following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's change in quarantine guidance.

Driving the news: The new policy is effective immediately and applies to all U.S. employees, regardless of vaccination status, according to a memo sent to employees, which was viewed by Axios.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: CDC: New K-12 isolation guidance will help keep schools open — COVID hospitalizations surge in children too young for vaccine — Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID — The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands.
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
