Stories

GOP congressman drops support for Trump over "despicable" Syria move

In this image, Shimkus adjusts his glasses while at a hearing. He's wearing a suit.
Shimkus at a 2017 House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) told St. Louis radio station KMOX on Thursday that he no longer supports President Trump in light of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.

The big picture: Shimkus, who is not running for re-election in 2020, joins a number of Republican congressional leaders who have rebuked the president for the decision, which has left U.S.-allied Kurdish forces vulnerable to a military offensive by Turkey. No other Republican has gone as far as Shimkus in saying the decision would cause them to drop their support of Trump, however.

What he's saying: Shimkus said he told his staff "to take my name off the 'I support Donald Trump list'" and described the president's decision as "terrible and despicable," adding that he's "saddened for the Kurdish people."

Go deeper: Senators draft bipartisan sanctions bill over Turkey's assault on Kurds

House Republicans