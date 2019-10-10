GOP congressman drops support for Trump over "despicable" Syria move

Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) told St. Louis radio station KMOX on Thursday that he no longer supports President Trump in light of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.

The big picture: Shimkus, who is not running for re-election in 2020, joins a number of Republican congressional leaders who have rebuked the president for the decision, which has left U.S.-allied Kurdish forces vulnerable to a military offensive by Turkey. No other Republican has gone as far as Shimkus in saying the decision would cause them to drop their support of Trump, however.