John McCain's mother, Roberta, dies at 108

Roberta McCain, the mother of former Sen. John McCain, has passed away at 108 years old, Cindy McCain announced Monday.

What she's saying: "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy," tweeted Cindy McCain.

"My mother was raised to be a strong, determined woman who thoroughly enjoyed life, and always tried to make the most of her opportunities. She was encouraged to accept, graciously and with good humor, the responsibilities and sacrifices her choices have required of her. I am grateful to her for the strengths she taught me by example."

— John McCain in his 2005 memoir "Character is Destiny," according to AP

