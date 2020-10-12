1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

John McCain's mother, Roberta, dies at 108

John and Roberta McCain during a taping of "Meet the Press" in 2007. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images for Meet the Press

Roberta McCain, the mother of former Sen. John McCain, has passed away at 108 years old, Cindy McCain announced Monday.

What she's saying: "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy," tweeted Cindy McCain.

"My mother was raised to be a strong, determined woman who thoroughly enjoyed life, and always tried to make the most of her opportunities. She was encouraged to accept, graciously and with good humor, the responsibilities and sacrifices her choices have required of her. I am grateful to her for the strengths she taught me by example."
— John McCain in his 2005 memoir "Character is Destiny," according to AP

Oct 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

John McCain behind the scenes

Cover: Simon & Schuster

"The Luckiest Man: Life With John McCain," out Tuesday, is a fascinating reminiscence by Mark Salter, who was the late senator's closest aide for 18 years and collaborated with him on seven books.

"For all his chronic impatience," Salter writes, Sen. McCain "would persevere for years, decades in pursuit of a goal [including comprehensive immigration legislation] he believed was right and just. And he was drawn to people who did likewise, people who refused to accept permanent defeat, who held on to hope when experience taught them hope was for fools."

Health

The huge return on investing in coronavirus tests

COVID testing in Rome. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

Government spending on testing and contact tracing pays for itself more than 30 times over, according to a new paper published by the American Medical Association.

What they found: Harvard economists David Cutler and Lawrence Summers (yes, that Larry Summers) calculated the total cost of the coronavirus pandemic at more than $16 trillion in the United States alone. Of that, about $7 trillion is attributable to loss of life and long-term impairment from the disease.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in Capitol —Sen. Mike Lee attends Supreme Court confirmation hearing in-person after COVID diagnosis.
  2. Health: Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine — What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing.
  3. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  4. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
