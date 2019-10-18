John Kasich says Trump should be impeached

"To me, it's totally inappropriate. It's an abuse of power. Now I know that there are presidents that will withhold aid because they have policy differences, but this is not a policy difference. So my view is that — look, I fought with people on the air about 'Is there a quid pro quo?' and 'Does this rise to the level of impeachment?' I now believe that it does. I say it with great sadness. This is not something I really wanted to do."

The big picture: Kasich has long been a political opponent of Trump — despite his prior hesitancy to call for the president's impeachment — and said he was "very seriously" considering a 2020 primary challenge as recently as last year.

Worth noting: Mulvaney walked back his quid pro quo comments after his on camera briefing on Thursday, claiming that "the media has decided to misconstrue my comments to advance a biased and political witch hunt against President Trump" in a later statement.

