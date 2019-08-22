Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced on Thursday that he will run for Senate in his home state — one week after becoming the first big name to drop out of the massive 2020 Democratic presidential field.

Why it matters: Many on the left, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have been pushing Hickenlooper to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner — even before the former governor launched his long-shot presidential run. Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican senators in the country as Democrats look to make inroads in the Senate in 2020, per AP.

