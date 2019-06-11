Former White House counsel John Dean, the 1973 Senate Watergate hearings' star witness who testified in Congress Monday on the Mueller report, told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" he's "honored" to be on President Trump's enemies list.

The big picture: Trump tweeted criticized Dean on Twitter as he went to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. The president also told reporters Dean was a "loser," but Dean seemed unfazed by the remarks when asked by CNN host Anderson Cooper to respond.

Go deeper: Timeline: Every big move in the Mueller investigation