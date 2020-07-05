45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

John Bolton muses on how Trump spends his Oval Office time

Former national security adviser John Bolton said comparing the amount of time President Trump spends in the Oval Office with how often he listens to cable news networks would be a "very interesting statistic."

Why it matters: Trump is known for valuing what is circulating on cable television networks, particularly Fox News. He has long been focused on how the media portrays him and his decisions.

The exchange on CBS's "Face the Nation:"

MARGARET BRENNAN: Does the president in his thinking get more shaped by television or government advisers? 
BOLTON: Well, I think it's a combination of television and listening to people outside the government that he trusts for one reason or another. I think if you could clock the amount of time he spent actually in the Oval Office, versus the amount of time he spends in the little dining room off the Oval Office with the cable news networks of one form or another on, it would be a very interesting statistic.

Go deeper: Insider leaks Trump's "Executive Time"-filled private schedules

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
20 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Natural gas pipeline project cancelled after Supreme Court victory

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dominion Energy announced Sunday it has agreed to sell its natural gas transmission and storage network to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in a deal valued at $10 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Why it matters: The deal comes as Duke Energy Corp. and Dominion Energy announced they are canceling their plans for the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline following a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling removed major hurdles for the companies, but "recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated" for the project.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign "strongly" encourages face masks at outdoor rally

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Trump campaign will be providing face masks and hand sanitizer for all attendees at an upcoming rally Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

  • The campaign said in an email on Sunday that attendees are "strongly encouraged" to wear the masks.

Why it matters: The campaign's first coronavirus-era rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was notable for its lack of masks.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 11,317,637 — Total deaths: 531,729 — Total recoveries — 6,111,910Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,852,807 — Total deaths: 129,718 — Total recoveries: 894,325 — Total tested: 34,858,427Map.
  3. States: Photos of America's pandemic July 4 ICU beds in Arizona hot spot near capacity — Houston mayor warns about hospitals
  4. Public health: U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days.
  5. Politics: Former Trump official Tom Bossert says face masks “are not enough”
  6. World: Mexican leaders call for tighter border control as infections rise in U.S.
  7. Sports: Sports return stalked by coronavirus
  8. 1 📽 thing: Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow