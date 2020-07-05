John Bolton muses on how Trump spends his Oval Office time

Former national security adviser John Bolton said comparing the amount of time President Trump spends in the Oval Office with how often he listens to cable news networks would be a "very interesting statistic."

Why it matters: Trump is known for valuing what is circulating on cable television networks, particularly Fox News. He has long been focused on how the media portrays him and his decisions.

The exchange on CBS's "Face the Nation:"

MARGARET BRENNAN: Does the president in his thinking get more shaped by television or government advisers?

BOLTON: Well, I think it's a combination of television and listening to people outside the government that he trusts for one reason or another. I think if you could clock the amount of time he spent actually in the Oval Office, versus the amount of time he spends in the little dining room off the Oval Office with the cable news networks of one form or another on, it would be a very interesting statistic.

