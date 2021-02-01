Sign up for our daily briefing

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy joins anti-poverty initiative

Joe Kennedy III. Photo: Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the grandson of the late Sen. Robert Kennedy, is joining the Poor People's Campaign and will push the Biden administration to focus on anti-poverty efforts.

Why it matters: The grandnephew of President John F. Kennedy is looking to remain in the public eye on matters important to him after he recently lost his bid for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.

  • The Poor People’s Campaign, co-chaired by the Rev. William Barber II, is modeled after MLK's 1968 Poor People's March and seeks to organize low-income Black, white, Asian American, Latino, and Native American residents.
  • Kennedy will serve as a special adviser to the campaign. He also just launched a new Democratic political action committee and recently signed a commentator contract with CNN.

Flashback: Robert Kennedy, as a U.S. senator, embarked on a poverty tour between 1967 to 1968 to visit some of the poorest communities in the United States in a runup to his presidential campaign.

  • The senator visited parts of Appalachia, the Mississippi Delta, Central California, and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
  • Kennedy had been haunted by his brother's notes in his last Cabinet meeting. President Kennedy had written the word "poverty" and circled it before his assassination.

What they're saying: "I'm proud of the work my grandfather did with many of you," the younger Kennedy told the Poor People’s Campaign during a virtual meeting.

  • Kennedy vowed to push for a $15 minimum wage and fair policies for low-income residents.

Between the lines: Since losing his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, Kennedy has held a series of meeting with advisers and friends on what he should do next.

  • Many of his closest aides had urged him to join anti-poverty efforts as the nation struggles with COVID-19.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: A longer, deadlier pandemic.
  2. Vaccine: Essential workers bumped back in COVID-19 vaccine line — Infectious-disease expert urges more vaccinations ahead of potential COVID "hurricane."
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdown — Canada curbs travel due to new COVID-19 variants.
  6. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of Navigate
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ford to use Google Android as the brains behind its vehicles

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ford will install Google's Android operating system on all new vehicles starting in 2023, giving passengers access to more personalized services and potentially unlocking new lines of business for the automaker.

Why it matters: Ford's decision, part of a broader technology partnership with the tech giant, is an acknowledgment that carmakers need Silicon Valley's help to adapt to seismic changes in the transportation industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Warren broadsides private equity following stock market volatility

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Private equity has once again found itself in the crosshairs of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), this time for "treating the stock market like a casino."

What she said: Warren's broadside was part of a letter sent Friday to the SEC, asking it to investigate and provide more information on how it plans to address the recent stock market volatility, related to shares of GameStop, et al.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

